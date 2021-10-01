Looking for a Pumpkin Patch? Try ‘Patch at the Pond’ on October 10 in Youngsville

With the calendar flipping to October, many of us are looking forward to more fall-like activities and there's one happening soon in Youngsville.

"Patch at the Pond," presented by Rotary Club of Youngsville, is taking place on Sunday, October 10th from 10 am to 5 pm at Sugar Mill Pond Town Center.

This family-friendly event will include games, fun jumps, an arts and crafts market, fall photo opportunities, food vendors, pumpkin decorating, train rides, and live music by Fifth Edition.

Oh, and yes, pumpkins will be available for purchase.

For access to all the activities, purchase advance tickets for children 12 and under online here for $10. Tickets will be $12 at the gate.

All donations go to Youngsville community projects.

City of Youngsville Louisiana, Facebook