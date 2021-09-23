Pumpkin Patch Coming to North Vermilion High School

Fall is in the air and so are the thoughts of pumpkins and hayrides and cool nights and fall decorations!

The change in the weather brings out a different person in some of us. My sig-o goes ga-ga for the change in the season, and she breaks out all of the fall decorations for the house. Pumpkins on the front porch with bales of hay, scarecrows, the wheelbarrow and a pitchfork or two.

Add to that Mums, Pansies, Black-Eyed Susans, Million Bells, and Coneflowers (and whatever else you can put in a pot on the porch that'll be dried up and dead in a month) and the house is ready for the season.

With the season comes thoughts of bonfires, cool nights, hayrides, football, and, of course, the holidays: Halloween, Veteran's Day, Thanksgiving. So much to look forward to when Fall comes!

Here's something else coming that should be fun for the family, all the while raising money for a great cause: a Pumpkin Patch!

The North Vermilion Youth Athletic Association is holding a Pumpkin Patch, open to the public every day in October.

Hayrides, face painting, craft booths, food booths - it will all be there. Oh, I almost forgot: PUMPKINS!

You'll be able to pick your pumpkin to take home for decoration or carving or just makin' pies.

The craft fair will take place the first weekend of October, so plan to pick up some new fall decor and lots of other craft items.

While the event is not EXACTLY at North Vermilion High School, it is right up the street on Highway 699 in Maurice - you won't be able to miss it.

The Pumpkin Patch will be open EVERY DAY OF THE MONTH OF OCTOBER, with the hours of:

Monday through Friday from 3 pm - 7 pm

Saturdays from 9 am to 7 pm

Sundays from 12 pm to 7 pm

All proceeds of the event will benefit the North Vermilion Youth Athletic Association, helping keep our kids' minds and bodies active and teaching them about sportsmanship, teamwork, character, discipline, and fair play.

Make plans to take your family to the Craft Fair on the opening weekend, stay for lunch and shopping, and then pick out your pumpkins so your family can have a carving contest. How fun?!?!?!!!

