Emotional Vigil at North Vermilion for Ramsie Baumgardner (VIDEO)
A vigil was held last night at North Vermilion High School to honor the life of Ramsie Baumgardner, a senior at the school that lost her life in a car crash over the weekend.
According to the report, the crash happened Saturday night on Highway 167, about 2 miles north of Abbeville. A wrong-way driver was driving north in the southbound lanes of Highway 167 while Baumgardner, 18, of Maurice, was driving south. The cars collided head-on.
The crash resulted in the death of both drivers.
The death of Baumgardner has left the North Vermilion community shaken, as she brought light everywhere she went.
Friends, relatives, and even strangers she encountered through her job as a server are leaving heartbreaking memories on her tribute, mentioning her laugh, her smile, and her "heart of gold".
A candlelight vigil was held last night at the North Vermilion High School gymnasium. Superintendent Tommy Byler of the Vermilion Parish School Board posted a video from the vigil.
The gymnasium at North Vermilion, judging by the video, was at standing-room-only capacity, filled with friends and loved ones seeking to share their grief and honor the memory of Ramsie Kate Baumgardner.
At the vigil, North Vermilion's Chorus teacher Jonah Slason led a musical tribute to Ramsie at the end of the gathering by singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", while those in attendance held candles to "light the way" for Ramsie.
A beautiful celebration of the life of Ramsie Baumgardner tonight at North Vermilion. Thank you to the administration and faculty for creating an opportunity for the community to honor this young lady and be strong for one another.
A fitting tribute to end the ceremony with the chorus teacher Jonah Slason singing Somewhere over the rainbow and the students lighting the way for Ramsie. Fly high young lady your love of life and of people will hopefully inspire others to do the same.