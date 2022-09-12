Louisiana Pumpkin Patches for the 2022 Fall Season

The Fall season isn't just about haunted houses and spooky decorations. One family fun activity that is a blast for the kids and great for family pictures is going to the pumpkin patch.

If this is something that you are looking forward to doing with your family, there are a few locations around the state that have great pumpkin patches as well as some other great activities for the family to enjoy.

This fun-filled pumpkin patch will be open from October 7th through 31st. There will be tons of activities for the whole family to enjoy including special events, craft shows, and all the pumpkins you could want!

This event opens every Saturday in the month of October for three different sessions per day. You must purchase pre-sale tickets for the event simply because of how quickly they sell. There are 13 different activities to enjoy including a pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflower fields, and petting farm.

Fall harvest events open up each Saturday in October and November. This is more than just taking pictures with the pumpkins. There grow fresh strawberries and watermelons, offer a ton of animals for the kids to see, and small playground toys for the little ones to enjoy.

Opening day for the farm is September 24th and the crew is ready to meet you. There will be a corn maze, fun for the kids, and, of course, PUMPKINS!

Hosted by the Living Word Church in Schriever, the pumpkin patch and events will be held October 22-23 and 29-30. And the best news is that the pumpkins are back this year after a year off.

The farm festivities kick off the last week in September and last through October. The schedule is fully mapped out for visitors on the website so make sure you are checking all of the dates. The fun includes duck races, the corn bin, and the barn swing.

The pumpkin patch opens to the public on September 26th. The best part is that all proceeds benefit missions in Ascension Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, Association of Living Water, Angel Tree, Coats & Socks for Kids, Open Air Ministries, Hurricane Relief, and Good Samaritan.

The event will open up in October with specific opening date coming soon. Visitors will be able to purchase pumpkins, gourds, jewelry, crafts, and home-baked goods. They will have updates on opening dates on their website soon.

The pumpkin patch will be open from September 24th through November 6th. This is an event packed with all the fun you could want to have with the family. Activities include pumpkin picking, zip lining, pony hop, nature trail, and you can even milk a cow!

The pumpkin patch and corn maze will be open from September 24th through October 31st. A general admission ticket allows access to over 20 different activities including culvert races, hay slide, horse-a-round, pedal carts, and pumpkins galore.

All of these pumpkin patches are guarantee a great outing for the family, especially the little ones.

If you are looking into buying tickets and planning a trip, make sure you call ahead to check on dates and times. Events like these are very dependent on good weather and we all know Louisiana weather can be a a bit moody.

Happy Fall Y'all!