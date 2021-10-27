The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival Happening Sat, Oct. 30 in Downtown Lafayette

Jackie Lyle

The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival, an annual fundraiser benefiting nonprofits in Acadiana hosted by Latter & Blum, will take place at Parc Sans Souci in Downtown Lafayette at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 30.

The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival team will provide paint, markers, other decorating materials, and pumpkins to attendees. Adults and children can have fun testing their creative abilities while benefiting a variety of Acadiana area nonprofits.

Submitted Graphic

A panel of judges will select first, second, and third place winners in a variety of categories. Prizes are awarded to winners.

All registered attendees can bring a painted pumpkin to enter into the pumpkin judging contest or paint a pumpkin on site.

To register for the event, go to the Eventbrite site: http://bit.ly/PaintedPumpkinsLFT. Registration is $5 per painted pumpkin contest entry and $5 to paint a pumpkin onsite.

In addition to the pumpkin painting, the Rukus Fairyland skateboard competition will begin at noon that same day in Parc Sans Souci and spectators are welcome to watch the skateboard excitement.

For more on the Festival, visit its Facebook events page: https://www.facebook.com/events/182834860663405/.

Filed Under: downtown Lafayette, family friendly, Halloween, jack-o-lantern, pumpkins, the great painted pumpkin festival
Categories: Local News
