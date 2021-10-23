Halloween. My favorite time of year. The spooky costumes, the elaborate decorations, and of course, the pumpkin carving. Each year, the designs cut into the large fruit get crazier and crazier.

If you have secured your pumpkin, but don't know what to carve, I've got you covered. I have scoured the internet for the best Louisiana themed pumpkin carvings. Fall might last all of five days here in Louisiana, but these designs will have your pumpkin the talk of the neighborhood. Some are funny, some are classic tributes, and some are just plain fascinating.

1. The Fleur de Lis

A classic design. The symbol that represents Louisiana. The design is intricate on paper, so carving it into a pumpkin can't be an easy feat. Make sure to sharpen you knives for this one!

2. New Orleans Saints & LSU Tigers

The sports themed carvings are always a hit. Whether its representing Who Dat Nation, the LSU Tigers, or even the UL Ragin' Cajuns... it's always a go to for the male carvers in your life. The goal is to have your pumpkin be a conversation starter, and nothing starts a conversation like sports.

3. Crawfish

Crawfish season may be over, but there's no time like Halloween to carve your cravings to life. It's Louisiana's unofficial state animal. Other popular Louisiana animals that are carve worthy include oysters, alligators and, of course, the nutria rat.

4. Iconic Louisiana Landmarks

There's no better way to show off your favorite Louisiana landmarks than carving them into your pumpkins. The St. Louis Cathedral, the Caesars Superdome, and the swamp are just to name a few. Don't try and carve the Old State Capitol building...there isn't a pumpkin big enough for that.

5. Mardi Gras

Louisiana is arguably most known for Mardi Gras. I find these designs super easy to carve, even if you're a beginner. There's beads, masks, boas and even floats. You can even spice up the pumpkin with a green, gold or purple light!

Take your pumpkin to the next (Louisiana) level with these designs. What is your go-to design? Remember to be careful around those sharp knives, and pro tip: never free hand. Always trace!

Check out the stencils for these Louisiana designs here.