Youngsville Police Host ‘National Night Out’ on October 4th, 2022

New to the Youngsville area and looking to meet people?

Do you have children who would love to get up close and personal with first responder vehicles?

Want to have a better community through building relationships with your local police department?

If the answer is "Yes" to any of the above questions, then the Youngsville Police Department's "National Night Out" is the place for you and your family.

National Night Out is an event that is held in municipalities across the country, usually on the first Tuesday of October.

The goal of the event, according to the National Night Out website, is to "enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community."

The event began in 1984 in Pennsylvania and has spread to select areas across the country. In that first year, National Night Out happened in 23 states. Over 400 communities participated, bringing together over 2 and a half million people and their local first responders.

In years past, Youngsville's National Night Out has seen police cruisers, ambulances, fire trucks, SWAT vehicles, police robots, and even a helicopter.

From the Youngsville Police Department's Facebook Page:

Join us for National Night Out, Tuesday, October 4th, 5pm-7pm at Sugar Mill Pond! Get to know your first responders. Food, fun and activities for the kids! Meet your local law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders.

Safety demonstrations are usually held during the event, and it's also a time when little ones (and little ones at heart) get the chance to get hands-on with emergency vehicles and have real, face-to-face interactions with first responders in a non-emergency situation.

For more information on the event, contact the Youngsville Police Department or follow their event page on Facebook.

