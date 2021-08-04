Sugar Jam at Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville Announces 2021 Fall Schedule

Another great live music series is back. Sugar Jam at Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville has announced its 2021 fall concert series schedule.

Sugar Jam includes free music, family-friendly fun, and convenient parking in the beautiful Sugar Mill Pond development in Youngsville.

There are a total of three acts lined up to play this fall. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, September 11: GTO Party Band

Saturday, October 2: Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys

Saturday, November 20: Julian Primeaux

The shows are held at the pavilion near the pond and run from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

So, mark these dates on your calendar and make plans to be a part of one or all three of these fun nights out.

For more information, visit SugarMillPond.com or follow the Facebook Events page for Sugar Jam here.