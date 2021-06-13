Sugar Mill Pond Independence Celebration Set for July 3rd

We lost a lot of great celebrations last year. One of the biggest "get-togethers" was enjoying fireworks displays and Independence Day festivities.

Well, that's all in our rearview mirror as the Sugar Mill Pond Independence Celebration is back on for this summer.

The public is invited out to Sugar Mill Pond on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm for a night of great family fun.

DG & The Freetown Sound will be playing live along tunes being spun by DJ RV. There will be kids' activities, pop-up vendors, food and beverages for sale and the night will be capped off by an awesome fireworks display. Expect the fireworks to happen around 9:00 pm.

Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors is the presenting sponsor of the event.