LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Fireworks-related injuries have surged nationwide, prompting increased attention from Louisiana officials as the state prepares for holiday celebrations. According to the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory (AFSL) 2024 Annual Report, fireworks caused approximately 14,741 injuries in the U.S. last year—a significant increase from previous years.

National Statistics Highlight Severe Risks

The AFSL report identified 19 fatalities in 2024, emphasizing tragic cases where individuals launched fireworks from their heads or chests, or mishandled illegal and homemade devices. Burn injuries accounted for 37% of emergency visits, with hands, fingers, face, and eyes being the most affected body parts.

Louisiana Authorities Reinforce Safety Measures

In response, Louisiana's State Fire Marshal issued multiple advisories, underscoring the importance of purchasing legal, consumer-grade fireworks and avoiding dangerous homemade devices. Local authorities, particularly in Lafayette Parish, reinforced restrictions that limit fireworks use to specific dates and hours, aiming to curb injuries and prevent property damage.

Lafayette’s Strict Fireworks Regulations

Lafayette Parish maintains stringent rules, prohibiting fireworks use within city limits and limiting usage in unincorporated areas to approved hours—typically from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., extended slightly during major holidays. Officials stress these regulations to safeguard communities against the risks posed by improper fireworks handling.

Fire Department Offers Key Safety Tips

The Lafayette Fire Department repeatedly emphasizes crucial safety guidelines:

Only purchase legal fireworks.

Never ignite fireworks in your hands or near your body.

Always supervise children around fireworks.

Keep a water source or fire extinguisher handy.

Do not handle fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

By following these guidelines, Louisianans can reduce risks, protect loved ones, and enjoy fireworks safely and responsibly.