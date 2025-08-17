LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Eleventh Street in Lafayette on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 7:31 p.m.

First responders arrived on the scene to find an abandoned dwelling fully engulfed in flames.

How Firefighters Responded

Firefighters contained the blaze within 20 minutes, but the dwelling was heavily damaged.

Neighbors Reported Smoke Before Blaze Spread

The fire was reported by a vigilant neighbor after they saw smoke coming from the home.

Witnesses reported that the home had been vacant for about a year. Neighbors recently noticed people entering the vacant home daily.

There were no utilities to the dwelling.

Possible Homeless Occupants in Vacant Dwelling

Lafayette fire officials believe homeless individuals were occupying the dwelling.

Cause of Fire Remains Under Investigation

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

