This Secret Hand Signal Could Save Your Life in a Dangerous Situation

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Recently a woman in Southern California was recently rescued from a domestic violence situation by flashing a hand signal to alert people inside of the store that she needed help.

Thankfully someone in the store noticed the hand signal she was flashing and knew what it meant, called the police, and the woman was saved from the dangerous situation she was so desperately trying to escape.

This got us thinking...what hand signal did the woman use?

Let's take a look at this potentially life-saving hand signal so we can all know what it looks like and what it means.

woman uses hand signal for help domestic violence YouTube Via ABC7 loading...

Woman Uses Hand Signal To Escape Domestic Violence Situation

A few weeks ago at a 7 Eleven store in Alhambra, California, just about 10 miles outside of Los Angeles, a man was arrested on suspicion on domestic violence after someone in the store noticed the woman who was with him using a hand gesture that has become known as an International signal for help and distress.

When police arrived at the scene after receiving a phone call from the concerned customer who noticed the woman signaling for help, the male suspect attempted, unsuccessfully, to flee the scene.

READ MORE: Most Violent Louisiana Cities for 2025

The man was identified as John Palombi, 38, of Glendora, California.

According to usatoday.com, Palombi was also found to be in possession of a stun gun as well as an active warrant at the time of his arrest.

Hand Gesture Used To Signal Distress

So, what exactly was the hand signal this woman used at the 7 Eleven to hopefully alert others that she needed help?

It's a hand gesture popularized by The Canadian Women's Foundation called the "Signal For Help".

From usatoday.com -

The Canadian Women's Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on gender justice and equality, helped launch the 'Signal for Help' campaign in April 2020. The initiative, according to the foundation, is a 'simple one-handed gesture someone can use, without leaving a digital trace, to communicate they need someone to safely check in and support them.'

READ MORE: Do Hot Temperatures Cause an Increase in Violent Crime?

This hand gesture is now recognized as the universal signal for help in a case of domestic violence or other distress.

The hand signal can be made by facing your palm forward with your thumb tucked in, and closing your other fingers over your thumb to "trap" it.

Read more at usatoday.com.