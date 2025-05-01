Members of the Lafayette Police Department will be leaving their patrol, detective, and SWAT jobs to serve as waiters at both locations of Deano's Pizza on Wednesday, May 7, all for a great cause.

Why Are These Officers Working At Deano's?

They aren't taking permanent jobs at the restaurants, but instead will have a one-night-only engagement to help others in our community.

The owners of Deano's, Tim and Karen Metcalf, are supporters of Faith House, where those experiencing violence can find help.

The Metcalfs are opening their restaurants to help Faith House secure donations.

What Is The Event?

The event, Tip-A-Cop, is being hosted at both locations of Deano's Pizza. One restaurant is located at 315 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette, and the other is located at 2312 Kaliste Saloom.

This event features police officers from the Lafayette Police Department serving as waiters and waitresses for the evening to raise money for Faith House.

Instead of being pulled over for speeding, an officer will travel over to your table to take your order. The money they make from tips from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be given to Faith House.

Owner Karen Metcalf told KLFY the following about this event,

Whoever works that night is at first like, I don't know how this is going to work out. After the first night, they request to work every year because it's so fun. The officers come and they are carrying food, they are learning to use the computer, they are pouring drinks, they are interacting with the customers and really getting that big tip. We love to see it.

What Is Faith House?

Faith House is a physical place where survivors of domestic violence are sheltered. It's also a place with programs that help women who are fleeing from domestic violence.

Faith House offers housing, education, transitional housing assistance, and a range of other support services to women in our community.

Their mission statement is simple and powerful:

To provide shelter, safety, empowerment, and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Impacts Our Community

When you are experiencing domestic violence, there are resources and people to speak to who will not judge you.

Many lives are impacted by domestic violence in myriad ways each day. According to officials there, 50% of women who are experiencing homelessness are fleeing a domestic violence situation.

One statistics shared on the Faith House website shares the following,

4 to 6 children in every classroom in Louisiana witness violence in their homes. 3 to 4 of these children are being abused and/or neglected.

You can call the local outreach center at 337-232-8954 or the 24/7 confidential hotline at 888-411-1333.

How Can You Help Faith House?

If you're hungry on Wednesday, May 7, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., visit either location of Deano's Pizza and treat yourself to a delicious meal. The biggest thing to remember? Make sure you tip your waitstaff.