(KPEL News) - Louisiana officials with a Sheriff's Office in South Louisiana issued a statement Friday about the arrest of a Louisiana State Police trooper on allegations of domestic violence.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, 28-year-old Brent Crochet turned himself in Friday after a domestic violence incident.

The warrant for his arrest listed the following charges against Crochet:

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault (felony)

Domestic Abuse Battery (which is a misdemeanor)

Simple Criminal Damage to Property (felony)

The man is on administrative leave.

Following Crochet's turning himself in at the Lafourche Parish Jail and bonding out of the facility on a $45,000 bond, the head of the Louisiana State Police made a statement about the arrest.

Colonel Robert Hodges, Louisiana State Police Superintendent, said,

Immediately upon learning of the ongoing investigation, LSP Trooper Crochet was placed on administrative leave, and all department-issued property was recovered by Troop C supervisors. As we have done in the past, we will continue to hold our personnel accountable for their actions and remain committed to professionalism and loyalty to the residents and visitors of our great state.

What Else Is Known About The Investigation?

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a disturbance at Crochet's house. He and a person he is having a relationship with were at the home.

Deputies took statements and collected evidence, which they then presented to a judge who issued an arrest warrant for Crochet on the charges above.

According to the statement from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, the allegations are that Crochet hit the victim in the face.

In addition, allegations are that Crochet threatened the woman with a gun and wrecked her cell phone.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.