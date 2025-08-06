Ex-Secret Service Agent Shares Potentially Lifesaving Gas Station Safety Tips

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - A former Secret Service agent who regularly posts safety tips to his TikTok page has released one video that could potentially safe your life the next time you're pumping gas.

Actually, he shares two super simple, super effective things you can do to keep yourself safe at gas stations.

Why Are Gas Stations Dangerous?

Let's face it, just about anywhere can be dangerous. The things with gas stations is that many are open 24 hours a day or at least have pumps you can buy gas from at any hour of the night or early morning.

Violence at gas stations can take many forms, often because these locations are open late, involve cash transactions, and attract a mix of people who may be tired, stressed, or impaired.

Criminals routinely target distracted customers at the pump.

Gas stations are also open 24/7 with limited staff, often just one employee.

All of this being said, you need to be alert and aware at gas stations, especially late at night when there's not a whole lot of people around.

This is where TikToker Scott Bryson comes in with a couple of simple and easy tips on how to stay safe.

The first thing Scott talks about is why it's important to keep your back to your vehicle while you're pumping your gas.

With your back to the vehicle, you cut off one direction of potential approach. It’s a lot easier to scan 180 degrees than it is 360 degrees. Whether it is three in the morning or the middle of the day, keeping yourself safe while pumping gas should be a priority for everyone.

What a simple thing to do, right?

The other tip given by the former Secret Service agent gives is another simple thing to do if you're being approached by someone and you feel threatened.

It's something you probably haven't thought of, I know I haven't and don't think I would if I found myself in a situation.

Start spraying them with gas.

Check out Scott's video below and stay safe!