Best Gas Station Food Delis in Acadiana—Top 8

When it comes to eating on the run, Acadiana is not lacking. Many of Acadiana's favorite fill-up spots are also a great way to get a bite to eat.

Gas stations in South Louisiana have tasty, maybe not the most healthy food, but it's how we roll down here. There's just something that makes you feel good when a boudin ball is fried right, or a pork chop and gravy plate lunch leaks in the bag a little bit or eating a link of boudin while you merge onto I-10. When you go into many South Louisiana gas stations, you might just come out smelling like grease, but that's okay, that just means you're home.

Gas stations in our neck of the woods are like mini restaurants, some even offer seating. It's one-stop shopping. Food, gas and a cold beverage all in one place.

We took a social media poll to find out which gas stations had the best delis. Here's what we found.

"What Acadiana Gas Station Has the Best Gas Station Deli?"

Eddie One Stop #8 (tie)

Eddie's One Stop, Facebook Eddie's One Stop, Facebook loading...

Eddie's One Stop is located at 100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Erath, LA 70533.

Geaux Fresh Convenience Market #8 (tie)

Geaux Fresh Convenience Market, Facebook Geaux Fresh Convenience Market, Facebook loading...

Geaux Fresh Convenience Market is located at 2900 Chemin Metairie Parkway, Youngsville, LA 70592.

The Village Station #8 (tie)

The Village Station, Facebook The Village Station, Facebook loading...

The Village Station is located at 9405 Maurice Avenue, Maurice, LA 70555.

Mouton's Food Mart #8 (tie)

Mouton's Food Mart, Facebook Mouton's Food Mart, Facebook loading...

Mouton's Food Mart is located at 704 LA-1252, Carencro, LA 70520.

Riche's Y-Not Stop #8 (tie)

Riche's Y-Not Stop, Facebook Riche's Y-Not Stop, Facebook loading...

Riche's Y-Not Stop is located at 6920 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Broussard, LA 70518.

Shop Rite (Scott Location) #3

Shop Rite, Facebook Shop Rite, Facebook loading...

Shop Rite is located at 2181 Mire Highway, Scott, LA 70583.

Jac's Market & Deli #1 (tie)

Jac's Market & Deli, Facebook Jac's Market & Deli, Facebook loading...

Jac's Market & Deli is located at 3901 Verot School Road, Youngsville, LA 70592.

The Roundabout #1 (tie)

The Roundabout, Facebook The Roundabout, Facebook loading...

The Roundabout is located at 1917 Ridge Road, Duson, LA 70529.