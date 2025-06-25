LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A relaxing evening turned scary in Lafayette when an unattended candle ignited bathroom curtains, causing a fire in a townhouse on Bell Downs Drive. Thanks to fast response time from firefighters and a courageous neighbor, the situation was contained—without any fatalities.

Firefighters Respond Swiftly to Bell Downs Drive Incident

Credit: Lafayette Fire Department Credit: Lafayette Fire Department loading...

At approximately 7:11 p.m. on June 24, Lafayette firefighters received a report of smoke at a home in the 400 block of Bell Downs Drive. Crews arrived within five minutes to find smoke pouring from an upstairs window. They quickly located the blaze in an upstairs bathroom and extinguished it in under ten minutes, limiting the damage to moderate levels.

Resident Missed It, But Dogs Escaped Unharmed

Fortunately, the homeowner was not present when the fire started. She returned to discover smoke filling the house—but her two dogs were able to evacuate safely. A neighbor spotted the smoke, mounted an awning with a fire extinguisher, and sprayed into a window. In the process of breaking glass, he sustained a minor hand injury.

Investigation Blames Unattended Candle

Credit: TSM Media Center/AtlasStudio Credit: TSM Media Center/AtlasStudio loading...

Fire officials confirmed the fire was accidental, caused by a candle left burning in the bathroom. It’s a chilling reminder of how a small flame can lead to major damage.

Read More: Suspect Caught: Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson |

Read More: AstroAI Mini-Fridge Recall: Fire Risk Warning for Louisiana Homes |

Candle Safety Tips for Homeowners

The Lafayette Fire Department—and this incident—highlight the importance of simple precautions:

Never leave candles unattended

Keep them away from flammable materials like curtains

Always extinguish them before leaving a room or going to bed

Maintain and test smoke alarms regularly

Though candles bring comfort, they also carry risk if used carelessly.