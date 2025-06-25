Unattended Candle Sparks Townhouse Fire in Lafayette; Neighbor Steps In to Help
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A relaxing evening turned scary in Lafayette when an unattended candle ignited bathroom curtains, causing a fire in a townhouse on Bell Downs Drive. Thanks to fast response time from firefighters and a courageous neighbor, the situation was contained—without any fatalities.
Firefighters Respond Swiftly to Bell Downs Drive Incident
At approximately 7:11 p.m. on June 24, Lafayette firefighters received a report of smoke at a home in the 400 block of Bell Downs Drive. Crews arrived within five minutes to find smoke pouring from an upstairs window. They quickly located the blaze in an upstairs bathroom and extinguished it in under ten minutes, limiting the damage to moderate levels.
Resident Missed It, But Dogs Escaped Unharmed
Fortunately, the homeowner was not present when the fire started. She returned to discover smoke filling the house—but her two dogs were able to evacuate safely. A neighbor spotted the smoke, mounted an awning with a fire extinguisher, and sprayed into a window. In the process of breaking glass, he sustained a minor hand injury.
Investigation Blames Unattended Candle
Fire officials confirmed the fire was accidental, caused by a candle left burning in the bathroom. It’s a chilling reminder of how a small flame can lead to major damage.
Candle Safety Tips for Homeowners
The Lafayette Fire Department—and this incident—highlight the importance of simple precautions:
- Never leave candles unattended
- Keep them away from flammable materials like curtains
- Always extinguish them before leaving a room or going to bed
- Maintain and test smoke alarms regularly
Though candles bring comfort, they also carry risk if used carelessly.
