Wineaux is Back! Friday, November 19th at Sugar Mill Pond

Sugar Mill Pond will be buzzing with activity for Wineaux - A Sipping Experience 2021!

WHEN IS WINEAUX?

The event will take place this Friday, November 19th, at 101 Waterview Road in Youngsville on the banks of Sugar Mill Pond.

WHAT CAN WE DO AT WINEAUX?

Festival-goers will be able to sample 20 different wines from Wineaux's Red & White Wine Tents. This is the perfect opportunity for you to sample wines to expand your palate! Find the wines you like and keep a list, then run to the store later to stock up for the holidays.

If wine isn't your thing but you'd still like to have a grown-folk drink, a full-service cocktail bar will feature Wineaux's signature cocktails:

The Wineaux Sangria

Margarita on the rocks

Old Fashioned

Beer

Spirits

WHAT IF I DON'T DRINK?

For the Designated Drivers and those who don't partake in the adult beverages, there will be non-alcoholic beverages available as well.

Whatever your choice is when it comes to beverages, you can help keep the event as green as possible by using your HomeBank Wineaux cup for sipping and for bar drinks!

You'll also be able to get your Tapas Tastes on, too! Reggie's Soul Food will be on hand with a fabulous wine-friendly menu.

AND THE MUSIC?

To work off the food and drinks, The Good Dudes will be on stage, with DJ Ryan "RV" Veillon rounding out the sound.

To commemorate the night, you'll be able to snap selfies in the photo booth and email the photos or share them on socials with friends and family.

SHOP! SHOP! SHOP!

And Wineaux didn't forget that the holidays are right around the corner: the Pop-Up Shops are back! Stroll around the grounds of Sugar Mill Pond, sipping and shopping! Over a dozen retailers will be set up for you to peruse their wares, from artwork to jewelry to clothing to one-of-a-kinds, you'll find the perfect gift for that special someone.

Here's the list of vendors:

2 Girls & a CheeseCake

A Rolling Stone

Alma Designs

Blush Boutique

Carmalicious

Chocobal

For The Jars

Itz Just Nutz

Lolli's Lip Service

Moonlit Path

Parish Tins

Splendit Events

Zorrilo Cannabis Company

HOW DOES WINEAUX WORK?

How Wineaux works: Admission is $40 per adult (and the "adult" part is a pre-requisite, btw). With that admission fee, each guest will receive 5 Wineaux Corks (the evening's official currency). These corks can be used for both wine & food.

Wineaux via Facebook

Want additional Sips or Tapas Tasters? YOU CAN RELOAD YOUR CORKS! Purchase additional corks at $2/cork, and they can be used for Sips, Tapas Tasters or Cocktails.

1 Cork = 2oz sip

1 Cork = 1 Tapas Tasters

WHAT SHOULD I WEAR?

Casual Chic is the dress for the evening. But, ladies beware: for your best fashion-friendly, comfort choice, consider wearing flats or wedges. Heels may leave you a little more stuck-in-the-middle than you would like!

WHAT ELSE IS A MUST?

● Must have ID.

● Must have a hard copy of your ticket or present your ticket on your wireless device. Your ticket was emailed to you upon purchase (GET YOUR TICKETS HERE)

● Must have event wristband to enter, to be served or to shop. No exceptions. Re-entry allowed with wristband only.

● No outside food, beverage or chairs.

● ATM on-site.

● Plenty of parking throughout the neighborhood. Please be considerate of residents’ lawns &driveways.

● Help us to keep this event as green as possible by using your HomeBank Sippy Cup for sipping & at the bar!

● This is an all-weather event – no refunds!

● Remember, this is an adult-themed event! 21 & over only.

HOW IN THE WORLD DO YOU GUYS PULL THIS OFF?

It ain't easy - we need lots of friends to help.

Presenting Partner: Milestone Mortgage

Wineaux Cup Partner: HomeBank

PhotoBooth Partner: J. Elliot Salon

Showcase Partner: Service Chevrolet Cadillac

Furniture Showcase Partner: IDI Workspaces

Stage & Entertainment Partner: The Orchard

Signage Partner: Torian Law

Cork Coin Partner: Mayor Ken Ritter (Re-Election Campaign)

Supporting Partner: RCI

Supporting Partner: LAND Architecture

And, a big thanks to all our Annual Partners!

Wineaux – A Sipping Experience is another Social Entertainment event experience.

10 Most Expensive Homes for Sale Right Now in Acadiana

Lafayette's Choices of '5-Star' Restaurants in Acadiana