Wine Shopping for Dummies—Great Wines for Under $20 in Lafayette

Picking out a great wine is difficult enough especially if you don't know that much about wines. But to pick out a great wine that's under $20 is even more difficult. Is there even a wine worth drinking that's under $20?

We asked wine drinkers in Acadiana to give us the names of wines that they would be delighted to drink and proud to serve. Their budget was only $20 per bottle.

Bluewing, Josh, Witching Hour, Barrelhouse, Chateau Ste Michelle and Louisiana's Landry Vineyards were found to all be nice bottles of wine all for under $20.

BlueWing Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma

Total Wines

An elegant cabernet. Cherry and dark berries with a spicy oak flavor. The best price in Lafayette was found at Total Wines & More, $19.99.

Josh Legacy Red Blend

Total Wines

Josh Legacy Red Blend was the wine mentioned most by our panel. A medium-bodied wine with a blend that never disappoints. The best price in Lafayette was found at Total Wines & More, $11.99.

Witching Hour Sweet Red Blend California

Keith Oliver

A light-bodied, sweet wine. It has a refreshing sweetness but is still sophisticated. The best price in Lafayette was found at Total Wines & More, $9.99.

Barrelhouse Bourbon Red Wine

Cindy Langley

California-aged in bourbon barrels. If you are into blends, you are going to enjoy this Bourbon Barrel wine. The best price in Lafayette was found at Total Wines & More, $15.99.

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling Harvest

Danielle Duhon

An apple-flavored fruity, sweet wine with hints of cinnamon and caramel. The best price in Lafayette was found at Total Wines & More, $8.77.

Landry Vineyards Sweet Red

Danielle Duhon

A Louisiana semi-sweet wine with a fizz. Light and smooth with a blackberry flavor. The best price in Lafayette was found at Total Wine & More, $11.99.

Hopefully, our list of great wines under $20 in Lafayette will help you save money, yet, still enjoy a great wine the next time you're relaxing, having dinner or hanging out with friends. Drink responsibly.