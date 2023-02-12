Top 5 Most Romantic Drinks for Valentine’s Day
Outfit, check. Flowers, check. Restaurant, check. So what romantic drink are you planning on having on the most romantic night of the year?
On Valentine's Day, most people think about all sorts of things to make sure the night out with that special person is perfect. It's a good bet however, you've never given the drink you'll have a second thought. No problem.
Columbia Distributing has come up with a list of the Top 5 Best Drinks for Your Date Night. No surprise, Sex on the Beach made the list. So did a Pink Lady.
- Champagne Cocktail
- Sangria
- Cape Codder
- Sex on the Beach
- Pink Lady
For drink recipes and ingredients needed, click here.
