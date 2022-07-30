Sprite Ditching Green Bottles For the First Time in More Than 60 Years — Here’s Why

It's the end of an era.

Sprite is getting rid of the iconic green bottles for the first time since their inception more than 60 years ago.

That's right. Starting on August 1st, the green bottles will be replaced with clear bottles. Coca-Cola, which owns Sprite, says the move to get rid of the original bottles is an initiative to boost sustainability.

In fact -- Fresca, Seagram's, and Mello Yello will be following suit and getting rid of their green bottles. The company that owns all of these drinks dives further into its explanation saying green plastic isn't recycled as often as clear plastic.

There's already a new commercial showcasing the new bottling. The commercial stars NBA ballers Trae Young and Anthony Edwards as they explain it's the same soda you've known and love with a new style. It's pretty funny.

Check Out the New Sprite Bottle Commercial Below: