Ok maybe I am new to this whole thing but I was not aware that there were so many places in town that offer wine tastings.

I recently attended a wine tasting class at Total Wine and More and had the best time. It was a 2-hour class that discussed wine pairings with chocolates, I mean what is better than wine and chocolates right?

So I started wondering if other places around town offer a similar class or tastings and the answer is yes! I looked through all of the wine tastings and decided to create a list of 5 places in Lafayette that offer wine tastings.

So if you are looking to have a girl's night out or maybe sneak away with your significant other for a few hours of adult conversation and drinks then here are some of the places you can go.

5 places that offer wine tastings in Lafayette:

1. Total Wines and More

Total Wine and More is located at 4407 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. They offer a wide variety of classes that you can sign up for on their website. The classes are about 2 hours long and are $20 a person.

2. Ambassador Wine and Spirits

Ambassador Wine and Spirits is located at 2305 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. They offer weekly wine tastings on Friday afternoons from 4-7 pm. These tastings are free and open to the general public.

3. Philippe's Wine Cellars

Philippe's Wine Cellars is located at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy #134c. They offer wine tastings every Friday from 5-7 pm. These wine tastings are free to the public but you will need to register on their website ahead of time.

4. MySomm Wine Merchant

MySomm Wine Merchant is located at 101 Settlers Trace Blvd. They offer in-store and at-home options for wine tastings. To schedule a tasting you will need to fill out a form on their website.

5. Stacey’s

Stacey's is located at 3524 Kaliste Saloom Rd suite 101. They offer Flights and Bites on Wednesdays from 5-9 pm. Stacey's also has a full menu so if you can't make it on a Wednesday be sure to stop by on the weekends to try them out.