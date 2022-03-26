Man Opens Wine Bottles After One Year, Snakes Still Alive

In Asia, snake wine is noted to cure everything from eye problems to hair loss. Snake wine is also known as an aphrodisiac. Entire venomous snakes are put in a jar of, usually, rice wine for long periods of time. The alcohol in the wine denatures the venom and the solution is used to cure a host of illnesses, health-related conditions and cosmetic problems as well.

One Asian man bought 3 bottles of snake wine, each containing an entire snake. Because of the solution's supposed medicinal properties, he was going to use the liquid on his ill son.

He waited one year before opening the wine bottles to make sure the solution was potent enough to help his ailing son.

The man to the caps off each bottle, and to his surprise, all the snakes were still alive. One of the venomous snakes lunged forward and out of the bottle and bit him. He had to be rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. The man survived.

According to the China Times, these snakes can go dormant for several years. Their bodies are designed to live in very harsh conditions, which is why the alcohol doesn't kill them.

The snakes received just enough air to survive the 'dormant' state because wine bottles don't seal completely. The bottles let a tiny bit of air in.

Believe it or not, people have been bitten by bottled snakes all over the world for decades. It's because they don't die, they simply go dormant.

