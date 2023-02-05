16-Acre Landry Vineyards in Louisiana—The Ultimate Wine Countryside Getaway

A 16-acre wine vineyard in Louisiana? Yes! Landry Vineyards has been making wine from grapes grown on their first vineyard in Folsom, Louisiana since 1999. Now located in West Monroe, when you rent a cabin in the hilly countryside (two cabins are available for renting), you get lovely accommodations, a wonderful view, wine tasting and a complimentary bottle of wine.

Landry Vineyards Landry Vineyards loading...

Jeff and Libby Landry and their four sons planted their first two acres of French-American grapes in 1999 on property in Folsom, Louisiana. After Hurricane Katrina, the Landry's moved the vineyard to north Louisiana.

Landry Vineyards Landry Vineyards loading...

Landry's Vineyards is located in the hills of West Monroe, Louisiana. The entire vineyard is on 50 acres and includes a "new winery, vineyards, beautiful tasting room, cottages and camper sites", according to landryvineyards.com.

The website onlyinyourstate.com says Landry wine varieties include Blanc Du Bois, Lenoir/Black Spanish and Crimson Cabernet.

Landry Vineyards Landry Vineyards loading...

A weekend in one of the two cottages on the property may be the most romantic and peaceful getaway in the state.

Situated on the rolling hills of West Monroe, the cabins are directly across from the vineyards. Mornings are breathtaking as you take your cup of coffee outdoors to a stunning view. The Landry's call this the "grape escape".

Landry Vineyards Cottage 1

Cottage 1 Landry Vineyards loading...

Landry Vineyards Cottage 2

Landry Vineyards Landry Vineyards loading...

Each cabin is nicely accommodated with a king-sized bed and lovely appointments. Each cabin rents for about $130 per night.

Make sure to book a wine tasting and tour of this enchanting Louisiana vineyard. Your stay wouldn't be complete without both.

For more wine tasting and tour information or to check rates and availability of the cottages, visit landryvineyards.com.