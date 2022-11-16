Know Before You Go – Wineaux This Friday in Youngsville

Wineaux - A Sipping Experience 2022 is back this Friday in Youngsville, and we have everything you need to know before you go.

If you like to shop, dance, eat, sing, drink, and/or hang out with the coolest people on the planet, Wineaux 2022 is where you need to be.

Gates to Wineaux 2022 open at 6 PM on the beautiful festival grounds at Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville.

As in past years, the event will feature food, music, shopping, and dancing - but the main focus is on the wine! Wineaux is a great chance for you to experience new wines or just enjoy the ones you know well.

Look for the red and white wine tents, wherein you'll find a variety of reds and whites for you to taste and enjoy. Wineaux will also have a full bar available for those who are looking for more than wine.

The food portions at the 3 Graze Islands from Graze Acadiana are perfectly sized for the sip & go atmosphere of Wineaux. Graze Islands are curated with fabulous wine-friendly bites and are unlimited to all guests from 6 -8 pm.

A photo booth will be set up for you and your friends or that special someone to snap a few pics of the evening to share on social media.

If you haven't shopped for Christmas yet, you'll have a great variety of gift ideas to choose from at Wineaux - 20 local retailers have signed up to be a part of the Pop-Up Shops, so you can shop while you stroll.

While your taste buds are happy with the wine and the food, your shopping list gets taken care of at the Pop-Up Shops, and you catch up with friends, your ears will be happy, too, as the Three Thirty Seven Band will be making some noise.

So, let's cover the where/when/why/how/you list right now.

WHO?

You and hundreds of your friends.

WHAT?

Wineaux: A Sipping Experience 2022

WHEN?

Friday, November 18th, from 6 - 9:30 PM

WHERE?

The festival grounds at Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville

WHY?

To get your wine on!! And to have some delicious eats, make checkmarks on your Christmas list, hang out with friends, find your dancing feet, and make new memories.

HOW?

Well, first, you need tickets. Those can be purchased through Social Entertainment.

Once you enter the event, you'll use the corks (Wineaux's very own signature currency) you receive with your ticket purchase to buy your tastes of wine (or cocktails). Need more corks? No problem, you can purchase additional corks at the event.

General Admission guests will receive the Official NuNu’s Fresh Market Wineaux Sippy Cups at the Welcome/Check-in tent, which will include the Official Collectible Wineaux Sippy Cup, 5 Wineaux Corks* to be used ANY way you see fit (wine samples

or cocktails).

VIP guests will receive the Official NuNu’s Fresh Market VIP Wineaux Sippy Cup and enjoy unlimited wine samples in a VIP tent complete with a Champagne Bar and its very own Graze Island.

DID SOMEONE SAY THERE'D BE SHOPPING?

Yes, the Wineaux Pop-Up Shops will be open for you to buy for those on your Christmas list, or even for yourself! Scheduled to be on hand at the event:

Agape

Akele Candle Company & Essentials*

Alma Design

Bentli Belle Boutique

Boudreaux’s Trading Company

Cajun Cane LLC

Chosen By Grace

Graze Acadiana

Josey's Goods

Jules Creates

Lolli's Lip Service

Magnolia Studios

Simply Carmelicious

Southern Rose Clothing Boutique

The Moonlit Path

The Rolling Stone

Two Girls and a Cheese Cake

AND MORE…

WHAT SHOULD I WEAR?

For the gents, anything from Casual to Biz-Casual should make you feel comfortable. For the ladies, Casual Chic is usually the look, but be warned -- spikes + grass might = stuck heels.

WHERE'S THE FINE PRINT?

We thought you'd never ask.

● Must have ID.

● Have a hard copy of your ticket or present your ticket on your wireless device. Your ticket was emailed to you upon purchase

● Must have an event wristband to enter, to be served, or to shop. No exceptions. Re-entry is allowed with a wristband.

● No outside food, beverages, or chairs.

● ATM on-site.

● Plenty of parking throughout the neighborhood. Please be considerate of residents’ lawns & driveways.

● Help us to keep this event as green as possible by using your NuNu’s Fresh Market Sippy Cup for sipping & at the bar!

● This is an all-weather event – no refunds!

● Remember, this is an adult-themed event! 21 & over only.

We will see you on Friday in Youngsville for Wineaux: A Sipping Experience 2022