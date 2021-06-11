5th Annual Bicycle Safety Festival This Saturday at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette
Bicyclists of all ages are invited to the 5th Annual Bicycle Safety Festival this Saturday, June 12 at Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette.
This free event is open to all ages with the goal of educating cyclists and motorists.
Some of the highlights of the Bicycle Safety Festival include:
- Safety course led by certified bike safety instructors.
- Those who complete the safety course will be eligible to win a free bicycle from Hub City Cycles.
- Bicycle inspections
- Free bike lights and t-shirts will be given to the first 300 participants.
- Bike Lafayette will provide repair and maintenance demonstrations, host a family-friendly Gleaux Ride after sunset, and will gather input from cyclists on a project to create a bike map of Lafayette.
- Free bicycle registration with the Lafayette Police Department. In the event a bicycle is lost or stolen, registration makes owner identification easier when the bike is found or recovered.
Thanks to the generosity of Broussard & David, there is no charge to attend or participate in activities.
