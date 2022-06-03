Man, Woman Steal Bike from Lafayette Non-Profit Organization [PHOTOS]

A man and a woman were caught on camera stealing a bike from a Lafayette carport, and the owner is asking for help in identifying them.

The thieves walked under the homeowner's carport, did a little perusing, and then picked out a bike to take home with them.

You can see the man carrying out the bicycle in the final photo.

Get our free mobile app

Andre A via Facebook Andre A via Facebook loading...

What makes this crime worse is this: the bicycles you see in the photos are all part of a project of a non-profit agency in Lafayette that repairs broken bicycles for the needy.

Andre A via Facebook Andre A via Facebook loading...

Andre, the victim of this theft, works with Bike Lafayette, an organization that collects bicycles that were destined for the landfill and gives (most of them) new life.

Bike Lafayette also promotes bicycle safety, helps educate the public on how to co-exist in traffic with bicycles, and organizes group rides.

BikeLafayette is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization representing the needs of residents of Lafayette, Louisiana, and the surrounding area. It is made up of representatives from diverse backgrounds and professions with the purpose of creating a healthier community and environment. They collaborate with the City and Parish of Lafayette, priority stakeholders, government and elected officials, law enforcement, and interested parties to represent citizen involvement and form and improve policy and infrastructure that supports safe and increased bicycling.

Andre A via Facebook Andre A via Facebook loading...

Bike Lafayette, through its Bike Kitchen program, takes the serviceable parts from discarded bicycles and puts them together to create a working bicycle. Once the bikes are repaired and cleaned up, they are donated to individuals who need the bicycles.

Andre A via Facebook Andre A via Facebook loading...

Here's the strangest thing about this crime: had the thieves applied for a bicycle through the Bike Kitchen program, they would have gotten one in much better condition than the one they stole.

10 Must-Drive Roads in Acadiana