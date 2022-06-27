4th of July Fireworks Displays in Acadiana for 2022

We are exactly one week away from Independence Day 2022 and if you and the family will be in town, there's a good chance you'll want to get out and celebrate the holiday.

And if you're in that number, you may just want to catch one of the great fireworks displays around Acadiana.

Below is a list of events in the area that will culminate in a great big ole fireworks display.

(The time of the fireworks shows are the only things listed below, but most of these events feature a plethora of other happenings. Click the event link to learn more about each.)

Friday, July 1

City of Scott's Independence Day Celebration - La Maison De Begnaud (110 Benoit Patin Rd.) - 8:45 pm

Saturday, July 2

Jennings Stars & Stripes Celebration and Fireworks Show - Founders Park - 9:00 pm

Sunday, July 3

St. Landry BBQ Fest - Yambilee Building, Opelousas - 8:30 pm

Sugar Mill Pond Independence Celebration - Sugar Mill Pond, Youngsville - 9:00 pm

Monday, July 4

Fireworks on the River - Nall Park, Krotz Springs - 8:00 pm

Leonville 2nd Annual Fireworks Show - Leonville Boat Launch - 8:30 pm

Broussard Independence Day Festival - St. Julien Park - 9:00 pm

City of Eunice 4th of July Fireworks Show - Eunice Rec Complex - 9:00 pm

Erath 4th of July - Downtown Erath - 9:00 pm

***If you know of any other public 4th of July fireworks displays, feel free to email the info to jude@973thedawg.com.***