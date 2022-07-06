Surveillance Camera Captures Moment Family’s 4th of July Celebration Went Up in Smoke

A home surveillance camera captured the moment that one family's 4th of July celebration went up in smoke. The video shows a firework shooting under a parked vehicle and eventually erupting, sending all of the spectators scattering for safety.

attachment-IMG_4330 loading...

Everything was going perfectly fine.

Adults and children were both sitting on the lawn as fireworks were being set-off near the sidewalk.

attachment-IMG_4331 loading...

Unfortunately, there was a malfunction with one of the fireworks which actually ended up shooting off towards the driveway.

A child was seemingly struck by a spark of the firework, which startled them.

attachment-IMG_4333 loading...

A short moment after that, an adult realized that a soon-to-explode firework had traveled under a vehicle and was smoking tremendously.

This is when adults ran to grab the children and bring them to safety.

attachment-IMG_4335 loading...

