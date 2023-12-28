Church Point, LA (KPEL News) - Police in the Louisiana town of Church Point want to know who stole a trailer filled with fireworks the day after Christmas from a small business owner. Thankfully, they've got pictures of the beat-up truck and the driver.

Late Tuesday night, the thieves hooked to the trailer at Poppa D's Fireworks' lot and drove off in the vehicle pictured below.

beat up truck Facebook via Church Point Police Department

Dwayne Richard, who owns Poppa D's, says the trailer was stolen after they left the business located at 302 W Canal Street in Church Point. He is, understandably, frustrated by the theft.

A childhood friend of the owner expressed his anger, saying Richard is a kind man who would do anything he could to help someone.

As a matter of fact, in a post on the Poppa D's Fireworks page, Richard says,

Bad thing is if someone was in need and asked, we would have been happy to help, but instead they are cowards and stole our stuff.

Meanwhile, Richard says, thankfully, they have inventory left in stock and need the business to replace the trailer if it's not found. They will be open at the corner of David St and West Canal in Church Point until midnight on January 1.

The 16-foot trailer has a tandem axle, a side door, a full pull-down door on the back, and no markings.

trailer Facebook via Poppa D's Fireworks

People selling fireworks in Louisiana must have a permit which the thieves likely do not.

Anyone who can identify the driver of the truck, the location of the vehicle, or knows where the trailer is should contact the Church Point Police Department at 337-684-5455.

