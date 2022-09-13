Louisiana Renaissance Festival is Coming to Hammond This Fall

Medieval Jousting On Display In Melbourne CBD Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images loading...

Are you looking to experience something unique?

If so then I have the perfect opportunity for you.

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is heading back to the state to provide you with the most unique experience around.

This festival comes to Louisiana every fall to create the English “Village of Albright.” This village contains more than 600 artisans, educators, and educational demonstrations that bring the 16th century to the 21st century.

If you haven't had a chance to check this festival out I definitely recommend that you make plans to visit this year.

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival will take place at:

46468 River Rd,

Hammond LA, 70401

The festival will take place rain or shine so the weather should not be an issue.

This festival is happening more than once too so there are plenty of opportunities to make it out to Hammond.

Festival Dates are:

November: 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 25, 26, & 27

December: 3, 4, 10 & 11

Ticket prices are the following:

Adult Advance Ticket: $25

Adult Advance Ticket w Parking Pass: $35

Adult Day-Of Ticket: $30

Advance Day-Of Ticket w Parking Pass: $45

Under 13 Yrs Old Advance: $15

Under 13 Yrs Old Day of Ticket: $20

Under 5 yrs is FREE

(must have an admission ticket)

Grab the family and plan your trip to the Louisiana Renaissance Festival this year and enjoy great food, music, and fun.