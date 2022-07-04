The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, made a stop in New Orleans this weekend for Essence Festival and many are talking about what was behind her while here for her visit.

While speaking in New Orleans, everyone seemed to notice that "Louisiana" was misspelled behind the VP.

So, who is to blame here? Look, we all make mistakes while typing, and I have made many here, but for no one to notice this is baffling.

Here's the viral photo of VP Harris in New Orleans, LOUISIANA!