If you are looking into taking a trip with the family this summer but can’t make it to the beach, I might just have a perfect idea.

Pointe Coupee Parish is home to what I would consider a well-kept secret: False River. The river itself may not seem like much, but the homes surrounding it make it so much more. It is a vacation and a home away from home.

While looking for places for my own family to go this summer, I came across a cabin on False River on Airbnb.com. A few years ago, I had the pleasure of joining friends on the river going boating and handing out on the water, and it was so much fun. So, I searched for more homes and cabins along the river that were available, and I was shocked. There are so many different places to rent out for even just a few days that are beautiful.

These 4 were my favorite:

The Blue Heron

The Blue Heron on False River via Pier Decision Properties on Airbnb The Blue Heron on False River via Pier Decision Properties on Airbnb loading...

Check out this beautiful rental on Airbnb here.

Private Pier in Ventress

Screened porch, private pier on False River! via Thomas on Airbnb Screened porch, private pier on False River! via Thomas on Airbnb loading...

Check out this beautiful rental on Airbnb here.

Townhouse w/ Private Pier

Townhouse w/ private pier via Thomas on Airbnb Townhouse w/ private pier via Thomas on Airbnb loading...

Check out this beautiful rental on Airbnb here.

False River Water Front Home

False River Waterfront Home via Keith on Airbnb False River Waterfront Home via Keith on Airbnb loading...

Check out this beautiful rental on Airbnb here.

When looking up False River, you will find that it’s located in New Roads but surrounded by several other towns like Ventress, Oscar, Livonia, and Jarreau. This means that there are a plethora of options to choose from, and you can find most of them on Airbnb.