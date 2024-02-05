I grew up visiting Kisatchie National Forest quite a bit. There is quite a bit to explore out there, and sometimes you'll come across something you may have never seen before - even if you've been dozens of times.

One of those sudden surprises is this sweet little-known canyon trail that is just private enough that you won't stumble across too many folks as you travel it.

Tims Canyon Trail

If you love nature, this 2.4-mile hike is known as Tims Canyon Trail. It is fairly easy hiking trail that you can stumble across whenever you visit the right area is Kisatchie. The best part is that, when everything is green and alive, you'll be treated to amazing foliage and some beautiful flowers.

The site AllTrails.com explains that the hike "takes an average of 46 min to complete."

"This is a popular trail for birding, hiking, and running, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day," the site says. "The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash."

Don't expect to find the trail located on any map - even Google Maps. The closest waypoint you can find in any app is the Ahtus Melder Campground.

Some folks may not find the trail all that exciting. There are no caves, swampland, or paved walking and biking paths. However, the natural beauty of the national forest is definitely a sight to behold.

"Great trail today! I enjoyed the canyon with the sandy bottom," one traveler noted in a review. "Took a lil scenic route which added to the hike. Very nice!"

"Pretty area, the Canyon doesn't seem like Louisiana," another wrote. "Trail Markings need work. Hiking in the Canyon is rough with soft, deep sand."

The red clay and sandy canyon will require the appropriate footwear. And note, after rainfall it becomes extremely sticky and sloshy. According to onlyinyourstate.com, after significant rain, the canyon can feel like quicksand.

It's an incredibly peaceful trail, too. You might just find that you have it all to yourself. Just you and the symphony of sounds from the songbirds up above! -onlyinyourstate.com

Most folks who have left reviews of the trail say that horseback may be best, as the ground does feel "torn up" at times.

As someone who grew up going to Kisatchie fairly often, I can't recommend the national forest enough, and this trail is certainly one of the great reasons why.

Hiking in Louisiana

Louisiana, often overlooked for its hiking opportunities, surprises outdoor enthusiasts with its unique and diverse landscapes, making it a great destination for hiking. The state is home to picturesque trails that wind through lush bayous, cypress swamps, and bottomland hardwood forests.

The Barataria Preserve, part of the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park, offers scenic boardwalks and trails, allowing hikers to immerse themselves in the beauty of the wetlands.

Louisiana's mild climate makes hiking enjoyable throughout the year, and the winter months provide a comfortable escape for those seeking outdoor adventures. The Kisatchie National Forest, spanning over 600,000 acres, boasts an extensive network of trails showcasing diverse ecosystems, from piney woods to sandstone hills.

The state's cultural richness also adds a unique dimension to its hiking experience. Trails often lead to historic sites, showcasing Louisiana's storied past and offering a blend of nature and culture.

Moreover, the Creole Nature Trail All-American Road takes hikers through marshes and coastal habitats, providing opportunities to observe diverse wildlife.

Louisiana's hiking scene may not be as renowned as some other states, but its hidden gems and distinctive natural beauty make it an appealing destination for those seeking a different kind of outdoor adventure. Whether exploring swamps, forests, or cultural sites, Louisiana's hiking trails offer a rich tapestry of experiences for nature enthusiasts and history buffs alike.