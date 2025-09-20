Highlights

Fume incidents jumped 660% since 2016 for JetBlue and Spirit Airlines - both fly regularly from MSY

Louisiana travelers on Airbus A320 flights face a seven times higher risk of toxic exposure than Boeing passengers

MSY passengers flying JetBlue and Spirit routes are hit hardest because both airlines use A320s heavily

Emergency landings and crew hospitalizations happen when "bleed air" systems pump engine oil into cabins

Flight attendants suffer brain injuries like NFL concussions from fume exposure on Louisiana routes

Toxic Airplane Fumes Threaten Louisiana Travelers Flying JetBlue and Spirit from New Orleans

Neurological damage from these instances is reportedly similar to football concussions.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana travelers flying out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport face increased exposure to toxic airplane fumes that doctors say cause brain damage comparable to NFL concussions, according to a new investigation by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the FAA, the Federal Aviation Administration has received thousands of reports since 2010 about toxic fumes bleeding into cockpits and cabins, with incidents stemming from a system known as "bleed air" that pulls breathable air through the aircraft's engine.

The problem has become particularly acute for Louisiana passengers flying JetBlue and Spirit Airlines from MSY, both airlines that rely heavily on Airbus A320 aircraft.

For JetBlue and Spirit, both of which primarily use Airbus aircraft, the number of fume incidents saw a combined 660 percent surge between 2016 and 2024. This directly impacts Louisiana travelers, as both airlines operate regular routes from New Orleans with JetBlue providing service to destinations including New York and Boston, while Spirit connects Louisiana passengers to cities across the Southeast and beyond.

What Louisiana Travelers Need to Know

Louisiana air travelers face higher risk because of which planes and airlines serve the state. The CBS News Data Team found Airbus planes caused 61% of fume incidents last year — nearly three times more than Boeing aircraft.

JetBlue and Spirit, which both serve Louisiana through MSY, fly mostly Airbus A320s on New Orleans routes. Louisiana passengers get exposed to these dangerous fume events more often than travelers flying other airlines with different planes.

According to industry reports, Airbus planes produce seven times more fume events than Boeing 737s, which don't use the "bleed air" design. The fumes smell like "wet dog" and "nail polish" and cause emergency landings when passengers and crew get sick.

Health Warnings for Louisiana Passengers

Doctors treating crew members describe symptoms Louisiana travelers should watch for. JetBlue flight attendant Florence Chesson received a diagnosis of traumatic brain injury and permanent nerve damage after breathing fumes on a flight to Puerto Rico.

Chesson's neurologist, Dr. Robert Kaniecki, said her damage looked like what football players get from hard hits. Dr. Kaniecki has treated over 100 flight attendants and multiple pilots in the past 20 years for contaminated air exposure.

Dr. Robert Harrison, who treats aviation workers at UC San Francisco and has seen over 100 cases, told CBS News, "The most common problems I see are general nervous system problems."

Louisiana passengers should watch for these signs during flights:

Strong chemical smells like dirty socks or nail polish

Sudden dizziness or confusion

Trouble concentrating or speaking clearly

Nausea or throat irritation

Metallic taste in mouth

Timeline and Louisiana Aviation Response

Fume events keep getting worse for Louisiana travelers. Toxic fumes from jet engines leak into aircraft cabins more now - 108 incidents per million departures in 2024 compared to 12 in 2014, according to the Wall Street Journal.

FAA investigators confirmed that bleed air contains toxic chemicals in an internal report last year after two Southwest flights hit birds in 2023. Southwest also serves MSY but flies mostly Boeing 737s, which use different air systems.

Louisiana aviation gets affected by these safety problems too. In August, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) introduced new legislation to require filters on passenger planes that would stop fume leaks completely within seven years.

Aircraft Design and Louisiana Route Safety

The problem comes from how planes work, and it hits Louisiana travelers hard. All modern commercial jets except the Boeing 787 Dreamliner use air from the engines to fill the cabin. This air is called "bleed air" because it bleeds off from the engine's compression section.

Boeing 787s prevent fume events by using electrical compressors instead of engine air. But 787s rarely fly to or from Louisiana, so most Louisiana travelers can't get this safer technology.

Oil bearing seals that rely on pressurized air let small amounts of synthetic engine oils enter the air during normal engine operation, either from background leaks or when power changes.

What's Next for Louisiana Air Travel

Safety groups want changes that will protect Louisiana travelers and everyone else. Airbus launched what they call 'Project Fresh' to redesign parts of the A320 family and reduce fume events. But this only applies to new aircraft starting in 2026.

Delta told CBS News the company is replacing auxiliary power units on its A320s. As of Monday, Delta had finished 80% of that work. Delta flies a lot from MSY, so this could reduce Louisiana passengers' exposure risk on those routes.

Louisiana travelers worried about fume exposure should:

Ask about aircraft type when booking flights

Report any weird smells right away to flight crew

Get medical help if symptoms don't go away after flights

Keep boarding passes and incident records for future reference

Airlines say cabin air quality meets safety standards, but the documented jump in fume events affecting Louisiana-serving airlines means travelers need to stay alert about this safety issue.

