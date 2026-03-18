A heavy law enforcement presence was reported in Watson, LA on Wednesday evening after a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald’s prompted an active investigation.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the location following reports of gunfire. When authorities arrived, they discovered one male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have classified the case as a possible homicide as they continue gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

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Deputies Searching For Two Suspects

Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed that deputies are actively searching for two male suspects believed to be connected to the shooting.

Officials say the suspects were last seen traveling in a white Nissan, described as a small four-door vehicle, possibly a 2016 model. No additional identifying details have been released at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or who may have information about the suspects to come forward.

Community Asked To Help With Information

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to assist in the investigation by providing tips. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 225-686-2241 or submit a tip through the LPSO mobile app.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and investigators remain on the scene working to piece together what led to the deadly shooting.

Officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.