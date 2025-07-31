LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A road in Lafayette will be closing on Monday, August 4, 2025, to allow for a full bridge replacement.

Lajaunie Road to Close for Bridge Replacement Starting August 4

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announced the upcoming closure of the 1400 block of Lajaunie Road to replace the bridge over Bayou St. Clair Lateral 1.

Lafayette Consolidated Government Shares Project Details

In a press release, here is what LCG had to say about the bridge replacement:

The $2 million project will replace the aging three-span concrete bridge with timber piles with a new three-span concrete structure. Additional improvements include subsurface drainage installation, flexible revetment for erosion control, and new asphalt approaches.

Estimated Nine-Month Timeline, Weather Permitting

Construction is expected to take approximately nine months, weather permitting.

Merrick, LLC, will be the contractor on the project, with T. Baker Smith serving as consultant engineer.

Funded by State Off-System Bridge Program

The project is funded through the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development's Off-System Bridge Program, with LCG only responsible for right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation, and detour signage.

Detour Routes Announced to Ease Traffic Disruptions

To minimize disruption, detour routes will be marked and include:

Maryview Farm Road

Moss Street

East Gloria Switch Road

Local access for residents and emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the closure period.