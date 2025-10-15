(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Police in Lafayette are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in someone allegedly flashing a gun at someone else.

News 15 reports that the incident happened along Ambassador Caffery when one driver cut off another.

The two drivers pulled into a parking lot, exchanged words and threats, and that is when one driver reportedly flashed a gun at the person they were arguing with. Luckily, no one was injured in this incident; however, the police have now turned the case over to the District Attorney's Office.

In the world we're in now, I often tell friends and family that it's not worth honking the horn at anyone. Too many people are on edge, and it's just not worth putting yourself or your family at risk over a disagreement in traffic.

Yes, at times it is best to continue on your way so that you are not put in a dangerous situation.

Road Rage Statistics

In 2025, 82% of drivers admitted to experiencing road rage, with tailgating another vehicle being the most common form of road rage. 32% of road rage drivers admit to making rude gestures to other drivers, while 26% of drivers say that they've cut others off in traffic over a disagreement on the roads.

Gun Violence Archive reports that more and more drivers are resorting to using weapons during road rage incidents, which should be enough to discourage you from engaging in a road rage incident with others on the roads.

As for what gender is more likely to engage in road rage, men are 20% more likely to engage in road rage incidents than women.

