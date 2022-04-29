Jeanerette Police Searching for Gunmen Who Shot at House [Video]

The Jeanerette Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify three people who shot at a home in the early hours of April 28, 2022.

Officers responded to a residence in the area of Candlewood Estates regarding a complaint of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found a residential home had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

During the course of the investigation, video surveillance was obtained and it shows much of what happened. Portions of that video were posted on the Jeanerette Police Department's Facebook page.

As you can see from the above video, it appears that three suspects entered the neighborhood in a pickup truck, exited the vehicle, and began firing at the residence. The three suspects then quickly retreated to the vehicle and fled.

The investigation is still ongoing and the JPD is following leads. Chief Dusty Vallot is also asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Jeanerette Police Department at 337-276-6323.