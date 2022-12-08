Jeanerette Homeowner Shoots and Kills Intruder During Home Invasion

A Jeanerette man had a scary evening on Tuesday when his home was invaded by three intruders.

Around 10:30 pm, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a home invasion in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male inside the home.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

After an investigation, deputies learned that the deceased male along with two others entered the home. One of the intruders fired a gun at the homeowner, who returned fire and fatally injured that intruder.

The two remaining suspects fled the home and are still at large.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

The name of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time pending the investigation and notification of the family, authorities said.

This remains an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as new information is made available.