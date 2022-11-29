Get your boots on for the 70th annual Mid-Winter Fair and Pro Rodeo at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8, 2023, presented by Harper and Morgan Rodeo.

From bull riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, team roping, and more, there will be something for everyone.

In addition to the events mentioned above, this full spectacular show will also give you a chance to laugh along with Pro Rodeo Clown Dusty Myers, be amazed by World Champion Trick Roper and Gunslinger Rider Kiesner, and back by popular demand, it's the Buddy Barrel Pickup Races.

New next year will be live music at the beer garden.

Harper & Morgan Rodeo

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, January 5 - 7:30 pm

Friday, January 6 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 7 - 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 8 - 2:30 pm

Harper & Morgan Rodeo Company

We have not seen anything posted regarding tickets being on sale, but as soon as we find out more information regarding that, we'll make sure to post.

In the meantime, learn more at HarperandMorgan.com or the Event Facebook page for next year's rodeo.