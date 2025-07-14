LEGO Convention Coming to Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Get ready, Acadiana!

The LEGO Brick Convention is making its first-ever stop in Lafayette, Louisiana, and it's set to be one of the biggest family-friendly events of the summer.

The LEGO Brick Convention is touted as "The Greatest LEGO Fan Event On Earth" and it's coming to the Blackham Coliseum July 26 and 27.

BRICK CONVENTION is the Greatest LEGO® Fan Event on Earth and brings all of the creative hands-on, minds-on fun of LEGO® building and experiences together in one activity- and entertainment-packed family event for children of all ages and builders of all skills and interests.

Whether you're a longtime LEGO lover or just looking for a fun weekend activity for the kids, this event is designed for fans of all ages.

DATES AND SESSIONS:

​Saturday, July 26

Session I: 10:00am – 1:00pm

Session II: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

​​Sunday, July 27

Session I: 10:00am – 1:00pm

Session II: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Tickets to the Lafayette, Louisiana LEGO BRICK CONVENTION are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Kids 2 and under get in free.

Building For A Cause



More than just bricks and builds, a portion of every ticket sold supports Creations for Charity, a nonprofit that donates new LEGO sets to underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

This all-volunteer organization brings smiles and creativity to kids who need it most, and now your fun day out can help make a difference.

To read more and to buy tickets, head over to brickconvention.com.