LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) – From building colorful castles to battling imaginary dragons across the living room floor, LEGO® bricks have been a part of childhood memories for generations. And now, for the first time ever, those childhood dreams are coming to life right here in Acadiana.

The Brick Convention, a nationally touring LEGO fan experience, is coming to Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette this summer—and it promises to be a brick-lover’s paradise.

A Brief History of LEGO Magic

The LEGO story began in Denmark in 1932 and has grown into a global phenomenon, with billions of bricks in homes, classrooms, and collector displays. What makes LEGO so special? It’s a perfect blend of imagination, creativity, and nostalgia—and that’s exactly what the Brick Convention celebrates.

What to Expect at the Lafayette Brick Convention

Whether you’re a seasoned builder or just rediscovering your love for LEGO, there’s something for everyone:

Massive LEGO Displays – Explore jaw-dropping LEGO creations built by top artists and local builders.

– Explore jaw-dropping LEGO creations built by top artists and local builders. Interactive Building Zones – Let your imagination run wild with thousands of LEGO bricks available for free play.

– Let your imagination run wild with thousands of LEGO bricks available for free play. Celebrity Guests – Meet famous LEGO artists and content creators from across the country.

– Meet famous LEGO artists and content creators from across the country. Rare LEGO Sets for Sale – Find retired sets, rare pieces, and custom mini-figures from top vendors.

– Find retired sets, rare pieces, and custom mini-figures from top vendors. Themed Sections – Walk through exhibits featuring fan favorites like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and medieval castles.

Plus, every ticket supports Creations for Charity, a nonprofit that delivers LEGO sets to children in need during the holidays.

Event Info: Dates, Times & Tickets

Dates: Saturday, July 26 & Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sessions: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM (Closed between sessions for reset.)

Location: Blackham Coliseum 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503

Tickets: $15 online $20 at the door (if available) Kids 2 and under get in free.



Tickets are expected to sell out fast—early booking is highly recommended.

Buy Your Tickets Now

You can get your tickets and learn more about the event at www.brickconvention.com/lafayette

Whether you're a parent hoping to share the magic of LEGO with your kids or a fan ready to marvel at jaw-dropping builds, the Brick Convention in Lafayette is a can’t-miss summer event. Don’t miss your chance to snap together some new memories—one brick at a time.