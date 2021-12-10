69th Annual Mid-Winter Fair Rodeo Returns to Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette

The Harper & Morgan Rodeo is bringing their “Greatest Show on Dirt” back to Acadiana!

Frontier Rodeo Company

Harper & Morgan Mid-Winter Fair Rodeo

The 69th Annual Mid-Winter Fair Rodeo is back, January 6, 2022, through January 9, 2022, at the Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette.

Tickets are available Tuesday, December 14 for all four performances at harperandmorgan.com.

From Harpermorgan.com -

Rodeo Clown Rudy Burns, World Champion Roman Rider, Buddy Barrel Pick-up Race, All the PRCA Rodeo events, Jumbo Screen, and for the first time ever Women’s Breakaway Roping! You will have to see this to believe it!

Thursday, January 6 is family night where you can get $5 off tickets

Another way to save is to purchase your tickets early "and save $3 and $3 off kids (3-12 yrs old) tickets for all performances."

VIP tickets are also available for this event. VIP tickets get you the "best seats in the house, VIP parking, and admit one to VIP meal in the hospitality room."

Harper & Morgan Rodeo Company produces over 40 "live professional rodeo performances" each year.

Are you ready for the “Greatest Show on Dirt”?!?

harperandmorgan.com