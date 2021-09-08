Couple’s Backlash Over COVID Joke During Baby Announcement

"Counting On" reality star Jeddiah "Jed" Duggar and his new wife Katey Nakatsu are taking big-time heat over the way they announced the couple's first pregnancy. The couple's awesome news has been tainted by the intense backlash they've received for joking about COVID during their baby announcement.

Duggar, 22, originally on "19 Kids and Counting" and his wife Katey took to Instagram Sunday to announce Katey was pregnant. The couple originally used two pictures for the announcement.

The first picture, which has now been deleted, made a joke about testing positive but not for COVID.

She tested positive, but not for COVID. Baby Duggar Spring '22 -Jed and Katey

"Without a Crystal Ball" host Katie Joy was not amused by the couple's pregnancy announcement joke as has been very vocal about it.

Funny how this isn’t the photo that Jed & Katey posted on Instagram. They did post this in the caption. Even though a lot of people have made similar announcements like this - I find it so insensitive. Arkansas is facing some of the worst with Covid right now due to low vaccination rates. 656,000 Americans have died from Covid since the virus hit 18 months ago.

The second photo, which is still posted on Instagram, does not mention COVID.

And then there were 3. Baby Duggar. Spring '22. -Jed and Katey

Jed and Katey certainly didn't mean to offend anyone, and many are coming to their defense. But many people are very angry.

This should be a lesson to all. In the new world in which we live, things are different than they were just a few years ago. Tensions are high about everything from racism to politics and everything in between. Everything posted to social media should be throughout first. Even baby announcements.