Lafayette homeowners spend 24.6% of monthly income on housing costs, just above the national average of 24.2%

New Orleans ranks third-most “house poor” city nationally, with homeowners spending 32.6% of income on housing

Baton Rouge homeowners spend 27.4% of income on housing, ranking 25th-highest in the nation

Being “house poor” means spending more than 28% of monthly income on mortgage, insurance, taxes, and utilities

Lafayette’s median home price sits at approximately $245,000, with median household income around $61,454

Lafayette Homeowners Dodge "House Poor" Label, But Housing Costs Still Bite Hard

Study shows Lafayette residents spend below national average on housing, while New Orleans ranks third-worst nationwide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette homeowners are managing housing costs better than their neighbors in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, according to a national analysis of the most financially strained homeowners across America.

The ConsumerAffairs study found Lafayette homeowners with mortgages spend 24.6% of their monthly income on housing costs—just above the national average of 24.2% and below the 28% threshold that defines being “house poor.”

Lafayette didn’t qualify for the full rankings because its population falls below the study’s 175,000 minimum, but the Hub City’s numbers would have tied it with Cleveland and Aurora, Colorado.

What Louisiana Homeowners Need to Know

The numbers show a big gap between Louisiana cities on housing affordability. New Orleans homeowners face the third-highest housing cost burden in America, behind Hialeah, Florida, and New York City. Despite having median home values 15% below the national average at $305,100, according to The Advocate, Big Easy residents pay monthly housing costs 13.6% higher than the national average.

“This really highlights that being house poor isn’t only a big-city problem driven by high home prices,” ConsumerAffairs spokesperson Dayna Edens told The Advocate. Skyrocketing home insurance rates and utility costs are driving the problem, pushed up by back-to-back hurricanes in 2020 and 2021, as well as years of severe weather events.

Lafayette’s numbers look better than most of Louisiana. With a median home price around $245,000 and median household income of about $61,454, local homeowners can manage the balance between earnings and housing expenses.

How Acadiana Compares to Other Louisiana Markets

Baton Rouge sits just under the “house poor” threshold. Homeowners there spend 27.4% of their monthly income on housing costs, ranking 25th-highest in the nation. The Advocate reports Baton Rouge homeowners make about $1,000 less than their New Orleans counterparts but save $658 monthly on housing costs.

From 2020 to 2024, New Orleans homeowners became 6.1% more “house poor,” even as the city’s median home values stayed below national averages. Wage growth hasn’t kept pace with rising homeownership costs across Louisiana’s urban centers.

“It’s important to note that being house poor doesn’t necessarily mean someone bought more house than they could afford,” Edens explained to The Advocate. “It means the cost of simply keeping a home takes up so much of a household’s income that there’s little left over for savings or everyday expenses.”

The 28/36 Rule for Housing Affordability

The 28/36 rule says homeowners should spend no more than 28% of monthly income on housing costs and no more than 36% on all debt payments combined. That includes mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowners insurance, utilities, HOA fees, credit cards, student loans, and car payments.

Nationwide, homeowners have become only about 1% more cost-burdened since 2020, despite median household income rising 24% while median monthly housing costs increased 26% during the same period. But those national numbers hide big differences at the regional level, particularly in climate-vulnerable areas like Louisiana’s coastal cities.

What’s Driving Louisiana Housing Costs

Insurance premiums are pushing Louisiana homeowners toward financial strain. The state faces some of the highest home insurance costs in the nation because of hurricane risk, flooding exposure, and climate change impacts. Many insurers have left the Louisiana market entirely, leaving remaining carriers to raise rates substantially.

Utility costs keep climbing, particularly in New Orleans and other metro areas. Rising temperatures and aging infrastructure mean higher electricity bills, and natural gas and water costs keep going up.

Property taxes in Louisiana run lower than many other states but still add to monthly housing expenses. When you combine them with maintenance costs and potential HOA fees, these recurring charges pile on top of elevated insurance premiums for homeowners already feeling the squeeze.

Lafayette’s Affordability Advantage

Lafayette’s housing market has grown steadily but not wildly compared to other Louisiana cities. Recent data shows the median sale price around $245,000, with homes selling after about 63 days on the market. The local market saw a 5.6% price increase year-over-year, staying more stable than the volatile coastal markets.

The Hub City’s economic diversity helps. Major employers across healthcare, education, oil and gas, technology, and retail give Lafayette a broader economic base than cities depending more on tourism or single industries. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette drives rental demand and economic activity, while the region’s petrochemical industry provides high-paying jobs that help residents manage housing costs.

Lafayette Parish’s median household income of about $67,660 (with the city of Lafayette at $61,454) gives residents more room to manage housing expenses than places where incomes lag further behind housing costs.

What Happens Next for Louisiana Homeowners

Louisiana faces continuing problems with property insurance and housing affordability. Recent buyers pay significantly more than existing homeowners who locked in lower mortgage rates before 2022, when interest rates more than doubled from pandemic-era lows.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows homeowners who moved in 2024 pay $648 more monthly in mortgage costs than those who relocated in 2019—a 41.1% gap and the largest cost difference between new and existing homeowners since at least 2008, The Advocate reports.

For Lafayette residents, the manageable housing cost burden means more financial flexibility than many Louisiana cities get. Rising insurance premiums, utility costs, and property taxes keep pressuring all Louisiana homeowners. The Hub City’s advantage is maintaining income levels that better match housing expenses, creating a more sustainable long-term financial picture.

The study analyzed 2024 U.S. Census data for cities with populations over 175,000, comparing median household income against typical monthly housing costs including mortgage payments, insurance, property taxes, utilities, and fees. Lafayette’s smaller population kept it out of the official rankings, but the data shows how the local housing market compares to Louisiana’s larger urban centers.