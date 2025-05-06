Email from Trader Joe’s Confirms Lafayette Location, Fans Buzzing

A new wave of excitement is swirling among Lafayette grocery foodies after a post shared by the Unofficial: Lafayette City Government Facebook page reignited rumors about a long-anticipated Trader Joe’s location.

Email From Trader Joe’s Sparks New Hope

In a screenshot shared on social media, Nakia Rohde—Public Relations Manager for Trader Joe’s—responded to a Lafayette resident with the news that the company does, in fact, plan to open a store in Lafayette.

“We have not yet identified a specific location or timeline,” Rohde wrote, “but I’d be happy to share more when those details are confirmed.” A quick search confirms Rohde’s identity as a legitimate representative for the popular grocery chain.

While no concrete address or opening date has been confirmed by Trader Joe’s corporate, the message was enough to stir hopeful speculation across Acadiana.

Real Estate Buzz: Local Realtor Hints at Location

Adding fuel to the fire, a recent social media reel from local realtor Jamie Knight doubled down on the development.

In his video, Knight pointed to a potential location off Camellia Blvd near the Rouses on Verot School Road and cited a targeted opening date in 2026.

Fans Still Skeptical — But Hopeful

Despite the buzz, many residents remain cautiously optimistic. In a region where Trader Joe’s rumors have circulated for years without materializing, locals are taking the “we’ll believe it when we see it” approach. Still, die-hard fans are hopeful, and some continue to make regular trips to Baton Rouge to stock up on TJ favorites until an official announcement is made.

As Lafayette’s population continues to grow along with the demand for specialty grocery options, it seems only a matter of time before the beloved chain plants roots in Acadiana. But as locals know, it’s not official until the sign goes up.