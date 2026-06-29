(Lafayette, LA) - Several people have been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for the week of June 29th through July 3rd, 2026.

Additional individual bookings occur every day.

A variety of different bookings have occurred in the Lafayette Jail. There were some arrests for Domestic Violence, while other individuals were arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

One person was booked on two counts of Nonconsensual Disclosure of Private Images.

A few people were arrested for Possession of Schedule I and Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.