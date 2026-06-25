(Port Barre) - St. Landry Parish detectives with the Elderly Services Division have arrested a 55-year-old Port Barre man for alleged abuse of an elderly person by a family member.

Detectives Launch Elder Abuse Investigation in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says the investigation began after an employee of a senior care center informed authorities that the elderly person could possibly be the victim of abuse.

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A Family Man Is Accused of Elder Abuse in St. Landry Parish

Guidroz says that Captain Lynette Chavis began an investigation into what might have been occurring with the person. Guidroz says that during the course of their investigation, there was sufficient probable cause to get an arrest warrant for Craig Kidder.

Kidder was booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Center.

The Sheriff's Office did not explain further what type of abuse or injuries that the person received, or any other information concerning their investigation.

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There was sufficient probable cause to obtain and execute an arrest warrant on Craig Kidder for one count of Cruelty to Elderly and Persons with Infirmities.

Guidroz says,

The prompt action on the part of the medical professional and a thorough investigation have prevented further abuse.

Anyone with information on this case can call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 app from a mobile device.