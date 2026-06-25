(Lafayette, LA) - Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office continue to investigate after a man was struck and killed on Marteau Road early Wednesday morning.

The victim was found lying dead on the roadway after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

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Details of Fatal Hit-and-Run in Lafayette Parish

The fatal hit-and-run happened in the 900 block of Marteau Road near Whispering Meadows Road, which is east of Youngsville.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the deadly hit-and-run, and are currently working to determine who is responsible for the death.

Officials say the person who was struck and killed was hit by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Marteau Road.

READ MORE: CARENCRO PERSON STRUCK AND KILLED WHILE RIDING AN ELECTRIC SCOOTER

What To Do With Information About the Fatal Lafayette Parish Hit-and-Run

Anyone with information about what happened on Marteau Road is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211.